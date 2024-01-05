BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two suspects were indicted for a fatal shooting during a party in Texarkana in late October.

According to court records, Breoskii Warren is charged with two counts of manslaughter, and Devon Hayden is charged with first-degree murder.

The charges come after an investigation into a mass shooting in the 700 block of N. Stateline Avenue in Texarkana. According to police, a fistfight broke out between two men at the party in the back room of a business, and at least two men pulled out rifles and started shooting.

Three victims identified as, Deandred Fezell, Alqadis Williams, and Jayla Hampton, were mortally wounded in the incident.

After the shooting, there was a manhunt for Warren, who subsequently turned himself in. Hayden was arrested after receiving treatment at a local hospital.