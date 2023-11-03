SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were injured and two are in the San Augustine County Jail after gunfire was exchanged near FM 705 in the El Pinon area on Monday

San Augustine District Attorney Paul Robbins said that around 5 p.m. two people visiting from Baytown reportedly drove by the residence of Jason Simmons and Michael Simmons in a golf cart.

According to Robbins, there was a confrontation between the pair in the golf cart and Jason and Michael. One of the visitors from Baytown was shot four times and had to be taken to a hospital in Houston for treatment, Robbins said.

Michael was also injured, but according to Robbins he was treated and released at the scene. Later on Thursday, Michael and Jason were arrested after a search warrant was conducted at their home, Robbins said.

Michael was reportedly arrested for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and evidence tampering. Jason was arrested for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Robbins.