Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were injured Wednesday morning after a state trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle which lead to a pursuit.

According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with DPS, when the trooper attempted to pull over a blue Dodge Charger on FM 14, the car drove away leading to a pursuit. The driver then crossed the center median and took the FM 14 exit before running a stop sign and crashing into another vehicle, said Albritton.

Both individuals involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and were taken to UT Health in Tyler.

The driver was identified as Rodrick Jones, of Shreveport. Albritton said Jones had two outstanding warrants out of Navarro County and officials found a firearm and marijuana in the Dodge Charger.

Jones was charged with evading arrest, possession of marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm.

Albritton said the case is still under investigation.