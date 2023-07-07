BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials are asking for public assistance in locating two inmates that escaped from the Bi-State Jail in Bowie County.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday morning, officials said two inmates escaped from the Bi-State Jail. Police identified the two men as Wayde Burton Land and JC Lee Kirby. Their escape wasn’t discovered until the morning jail count and surveillance footage showed the two escapees leaving the jail in street clothes and traveling west towards Texas Boulevard, police said.

Land was booked in February for failure to appear in district court for a burglary of a building charge and judicial records show that he has a previous charge for “escape while arrested/confined felony.”

Kirby was booked for possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation. Judicial records show he has a jury trial set for next month.

Mugshot of Wayde Burton Land, courtesy of jail records Mugshot of JC Lee Kirby, courtesy of jail records