SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several law enforcement officials are searching for two 16-year-old males that escaped the custody of a juvenile detention center after authorities said they scaled a fence.

On Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., the two juveniles were in the welding shop of the H.O.P.E. Academy Vocational Residential Program when authorities said they ran away after scaling a fence while using welding gloves and jackets to help them “defeat the security wire on the fence.”

The juveniles are reportedly on probation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said they are conducting the search efforts with other law enforcement officials in the area. Authorities said the public is not in any danger at this time.