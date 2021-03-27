Longview brothers going to prison for being felons with firearms

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two Longview brothers — Thomas “Big Hub” Hubbard, 40, and Dennis “Little Hub” Hubbard, 39 — were sentenced to federal prison this week in separate firearms cases.

Thomas Hubbard pleaded guilty to using, carrying and possessing a firearm during and in furtherance of drug trafficking. U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker sentenced him to 104 months in prison.

Dennis Hubbard pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 57 months by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle. The brothers had to turn over firearms and ammunition related to their offenses.

On Jan. 20, 2019, Dennis Hubbard kept going when a Tatum police officer who saw him swerving, suspected he was driving while intoxicated tried to pull him over, court records show. When he finally pulled over, he sped off when the officer approached his vehicle and when later pulled over again, did the same thing. When Hubbard entered Beckville, law officers set up a roadblock and arrested him, records show.

Officers found that he had a handgun and .40 caliber ammunition and had multiple prior felony convictions. Felons or prohibited by law from having firearms.

On April 8, 2019, Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Thomas Hubbard’s home and located a rifle, ammunition, 16.42 grams of PCP, 37.62 grams of “ice” methamphetamine, and 32.9 grams of crack cocaine in his bedroom. He later told investigators he used the firearms to protect his drug dealing activities, said information from prosecutors.

“These cases demonstrate that we will vigorously pursue felons who acquire and use firearms in their crimes,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The defendants were multi-convicted felons who chose to acquire and carry firearms. We will continue to partner with federal and local agencies to investigate and prosecute the most dangerous members of the criminal community.”