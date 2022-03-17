SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Lufkin men were arrested after one led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash at a Best Western in Center.

On March 6, a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office noticed an SUV driving north on US 96 in Center. The vehicle had sparks coming from the undercarriage and the deputy initiated a traffic stop.

When the deputy exited his vehicle and approached the SUV, the driver drove off, turned around, and began driving south towards the city of Center, according to SCSO law enforcement.

After a brief chase, the car crashed near the edge of the property at the Best Western in Center.

The driver, identified as Ty Glover, 24 of Lufkin, left the SUV and ran into the Best Western and hid in the laundry room on the second floor, officials said. He was arrested without incident.

After further investigation, deputies were led to a hotel room where another suspect related to the incident, Travis Wright, 24, of Lufkin, was located. Inside the room, law enforcement found substances believed to be methamphetamines and marijuana. Wright was arrested.

Deputies later learned that the SUV Glover was driving had been stolen from a pawn shop in Center. The car also had several pieces of property stolen from the pawn shop as well. Glover reportedly told deputies that there was another vehicle that had been stolen from Lufkin and told them where it was parked, and law enforcement was able to find that vehicle.

Glover was booked into the Shelby County Jail for evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and burglary of a building with a total bond of $15,000. Authorities said he also had warrants out of Angelina County for credit/debit card abuse and theft.



Ty Glover and Travis Wright

Wright was also booked into the Shelby County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana with a total bond of $9,000. He also had warrants out of Angelina County for failure to appear and bail jumping.

“This is proof that our deputies are out doing their jobs and patrolling this county,” said SCSO Sheriff Windham. “This situation was able to be shut down quickly and although a stolen vehicle did receive damage, we were able to recover everything that was stolen and were able to return it all to the rightful owner.”

The Center Police Department and Constable Precinct 5 Josh Tipton helped Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.