ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were arrested in Angelina County after being accused of stealing three skid steers with a value of $73,000.

Lufkin police said, they detained James Tad Wheeler Jr., 36, of Corrigan, and Richard Neisser, 28, of Henderson on Monday after the equipment was stolen from Texas Timberjack during the holiday weekend.

An officer was receiving the report at Texas Timberjack on Monday, then they got a call from Game Warden Tim Walker about one of the skid steers.

Walker said he received information about a suspicious truck towing a new skid steer on Grimes Cemetery Road in Angelina County. Walker later located the machine and met with Wheeler and Neisser. The men said they got the vehicle from Texas Timberjack on Sunday, and they were on their way to complete demolition jobs. Wheeler also had the keys to the machine in his pocket.

Two Lufkin police detectives later arrived to the location and led the investigation. The detectives began heading to the police department with the two men, and they learned an old skid steer was also stolen from the business. An officer was able to recover it.

While officials recovered the stolen items, they found the two men also had two campers and a four-wheeler reported stolen out of Polk County. Officers said they also found bolt cutters in Wheeler’s truck that were used to cut Texas Timberjack’s fence.

Wheeler and Neisser were both charged with third-degree felony theft.

Wheeler has 14 previous Angelina County arrests on charges including intoxicated manslaughter, racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury, burglary of a building, theft of wire, theft of property, felony criminal mischief, public intoxication, furnishing alcohol to a minor and taking certain wildlife resources without consent, said law enforcement. This is Neisser’s first arrest in Angelina County.

“A big thanks to Game Warden Tim Walker and Pct. 4 Constable Ray Anthony for their assistance in this incident,” said police.