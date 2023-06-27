NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two men were arrested in Nacogdoches County over the weekend after officials said they got into a confrontation with neighbors.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, the two men, identified as Tony Howard, 58, and Dwayne Bonds, 42 called deputies on Saturday and said they had been attacked by two people they had confronted.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene in the 900 block of CR 389, and officials said the two men told them a Ram truck was speeding up and down the road. Officials said when Howard and Bonds confronted them, the verbal fight turned physical.

“Bonds told deputies the driver and passenger got back into Ram truck to drive away from the scene of the fight, at which point he fired two shots from a 20-gauge shotgun at the vehicle, both of which struck the vehicle,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office said the driver and passenger of the truck were uninjured by the shots. Howard and Bonds were both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Howard was released from the Nacogdoches County Jail after posting a $25,000 bond for his charge, and Bonds bond was set at $50,000 for his two charges.