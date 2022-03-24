NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and stolen guns were recovered early Thursday morning by Nacogdoches police.

Eric Soto and Kevin Martinez-Castrejon, both 24 years of age and from Nacogdoches, were arrested and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

At around 3:09 a.m., officers received a call of a disturbance at an apartment complex off Woden Road. According to a release from police, the subjects involved in the disturbance left the scene in two separate vehicles.

Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of one of the vehicles. Soto and Martinez-Castrejon were in the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers “developed probable cause to search the vehicle” and allegedly found two guns and marijuana. The two guns had been reported stolen from Stafford and Angelina County.

Kevin Martinez-Castrejon was charged with the following:

Theft of a firearm – state jail felony

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Failure to identify fugitive

Possession of marijuana

Eric Soto was charged with the following: