NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on money laundering and robbery charges on Friday.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Earl Curry, 37, and Christopher Anthoine Hollians, 39, both of Houston, were found in possession of a large amount of currency during a traffic stop, and then were arrested on felony money laundering charges

Federal authorities alerted deputies that they were searching for a 2022 Toyota SUV used in

an armed robbery in Indianapolis. Deputies noticed the vehicle going southbound along U.S. 59, reportedly traveling above the speed limit. The vehicle was then pulled over near the intersection of U.S. 59 and Old Lufkin Road.

Deputies requested to search the vehicle, and Curry, who was driving, allegedly denied their requests. A K9 was required, and so the Garrison Police Department responded. The dog alerted on the vehicle and deputies initiated a search.

More than $100,000 was found in a duffle bag inside the vehicle. Both Curry and Hollians were taken into custody on “third-degree felony charges of money laundering, though additional federal charges are expected to be filed.”

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, the money had been released to the FBI, who has taken over the investigation.