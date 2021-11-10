2 more arrests made in connection with Monday’s shooting in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police made two additional arrests Tuesday evening in connection with the shooting that occurred at Pinewood Park Apartments on Percy Simond Avenue near Dunbar Primary.

Lufkin PD’s investigation from Monday led them to 19-year-old Demetric Marshall, along with a juvenile as shooters in the incident. The juvenile’s identity was not released. According to witnesses, the two fled the scene in a blue Honda Accord after firing more than 20 rounds in the complex parking lot.

Neither the targeted individual nor their car were hit. However, two uninvolved, unoccupied vehicles were damaged as a result.

Officers received a report of the suspect vehicle on Kurth Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived at the area, officers were unable to immediately locate the vehicle. Police then headed to the vehicle’s registered address on Airport Avenue.

As officers were driving down Airport Avenue, they passed the blue Honda Accord with Marshall driving and the juvenile suspect in the passenger seat around 4:45 p.m. Marshall then immediately pulled into a driveway where he and the juvenile ran away from the officers.

Following a short pursuit of the two suspects, police took them into custody.

Lufkin Police search suspect’s blue Honda Accord

Police discovered that Marshall and the juvenile were still in possession of the guns used in the Pinewood Park shooting. The juvenile reportedly threw a 9mm as he fled, also dropping a backpack that contained an AR-15 along the way.

Marshall was taken to the Angelina County Jail where he remains on a $110,000 bond charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and unlawful carry of a weapon. The juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

At this time, the incident remains under investigation.