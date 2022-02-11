TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two Houston men that are believed to be involved in multiple catalytic converter thefts last month in Tyler and then led police on a chase before crashing into a patrol car have been identified.

25-year-old Andre Pete and 20-year-old Darius Reggie have several arrest warrants issued against them, including aggravated assault of a public servant, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest along with four counts of theft of material.

On January 28, Tyler PD officers were called to an apartment complex on Chimney Road just before 5 a.m. A witness said a person was suspiciously going from car to car throughout the parking lot.

Officer saw a silver Lexus leaving the area and attempted to pull it over. The car began to drive “at a high rate of speed” on Old Grande Blvd toward South Broadway. The statement said that it was driving on the wrong side of the road.

The Lexus then collided with a patrol car near the intersection. The officer had minor injuries and three suspects ran from the car.

One of the suspects was taken into custody and he was identified as DeAnthony Marquise Brown, a 19-year-old from Houston. Pete and Reggie are believed to have been the other two suspects who ran from the scene of the crash and were arrested later this week.

A search of the car revealed “multiple catalytic converters and other evidence including saws,” according to the statement.

Brown is facing seven charges as well and is being held in the Smith County Jail on a bond worth more than $1.1 million.