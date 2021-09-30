2 people in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Highway 64 in Henderson

UPDATE: Two people are in critical condition after a drive-by shooting that happened on Thursday in Henderson, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

The victims are expected to be okay, and they are being transported by ambulance to a hospital in Tyler. Due to weather conditions, they were not flown to the hospital.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County officials are on the scene of a drive-by shooting that occurred on Highway 64 outside of the loop in Henderson that injured two people, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

The incident happened Thursday before 7 p.m. in the 3100 block of Highway 64.

A man pulled into a driveway with what was assumed to be car issues. Another vehicle drove by, saw him and turned back around.

Witnesses said they heard the man saying “no…no…no,” then they heard several gun shots. Two vehicles reportedly took off to the hospital in Henderson.

Two Rusk County deputies followed the cars to the hospital where two people arrived with gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made so far, but deputies are at the scene conducting interviews. Nine millimeter shell casings were found at the scene.

The condition of the two people that are injured is unknown at this time but there were no fatalities said Valdez.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.