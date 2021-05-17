2 people shot at home north of Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Two people were shot Monday afternoon at a residence just north of Lindale on U.S. Highway 69 North.

One of the shooting victims was taken to a hospital in Tyler, said Larry Christian, sheriff’s office information officer.

Christian said law officers converged on the scene and that the investigation into what happened had just begun.

The shooting took place at residence just north of where Hoard Road hits U.S. 69, he said.

