LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Two people were shot late Wednesday night at a Sonic restaurant in Lufkin, per a release from local police.

The statement said that the shooting was around 10:30 p.m. on Frank Avenue. Two victims were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

One shooter has been taken into custody. The statement said a possible second shooter described as a black male wearing a black hoodie ran from the scene down Webber Street.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, saying “…the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lufkin PD at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.