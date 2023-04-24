MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – Three people were arrested and about two pounds of K2, synthetic marijuana, was seized after a traffic stop on I-30 in Mount Vernon.

Franklin County authorities announced on Monday during the April 13 traffic stop, the driver attempted to flee and sergeants with Mount Vernon police and the sheriff’s office arrived at the scene to assist in arresting the driver and their two passengers.

Officials said an officer found about two pounds of K2 inside the car.

The driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, assault on a public servant, resisting arrest and escape from custody. Authorities said the two passengers were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.