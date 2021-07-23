2 shot in gun battle in Smith County; 1 seeks treatment but runs out of hospital when deputies arrive

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two men were shot during a dispute at a home on County Road 447 in Smith County about 12:30 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting victims are Jesse Lee Hasten, 29, of Mineola, and Matthew Jones, no age or town given.

Hasten is being treated at a hospital in Tyler while Jones is on the loose after checking himself into an emergency room at a hospital in Quitman and then running out when law officers arrived, said a statement from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

“Jones’ location is unknown and it is uncertain if he has sought medical treatment elsewhere. His health and welfare should be considered questionable at this time,” the statement said.

Those with information about Jones are asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

“It is suspected that both Jesse Hasten and Matthew Jones were involved in a dispute … which resulted in a gun battle between both subjects,” the statement said.

The sheriff’s office is obtaining arrest warrants for Hasten and Jones for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials received a 911 call that shooting had just occurred in the 19200 block of CR 447 near Van. The caller said one person left in white Ford Crown Victoria.

Smith County deputies and Van Police Department officers responded and found Hasten outside. He was taken to UT Health in Tyler for treatment of a gunshot wound and remained hospitalized on Friday.

Law officers then were notified that Jones checked himself into the emergency room at UT Health Quitman with a shot to the leg. Jones fled from the hospital when Wood County deputies arrived.

Investigators located the white Crown Victoria in the hospital parking lot, the statement said.

For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.