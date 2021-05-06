2 students, 1 adult injured in shooting at Idaho middle school; suspect in custody

RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school has injured three people, and a suspect is in custody.

Police and ambulances responded Thursday to Rigby Middle School.

Law enforcement told Idaho Falls television station KIFI-TV that two students and one adult had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Students were being evacuated to a nearby high school.

