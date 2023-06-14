RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County officials are looking for two suspects after a reported home invasion and assault.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place on Wednesday at an address located off of Highway 79 East. Officials said they currently have, “a patrol shift, investigators and a TDCJ search team on scene conducting an investigation.”

The release stated that the possible suspects are described as two males wearing dark clothing.