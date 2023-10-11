LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman were sent to a local hospital after being shot in Longview.

On Wednesday morning, the Longview Police Department responded to the 400 block of Main Street in regards to a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they located a man and woman who had gunshot wounds and both were transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is an active investigation, and our detectives are currently gathering information. If you have any details regarding this incident, please contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867), or visit greggcountycrimestoppers.org.“ Longview Police Department

KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.