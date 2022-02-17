TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Two Texarkana men were sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Wednesday.

Kelvin Lorenzo Harris, 57, pleaded guilty on Sep. 7, 2021 to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, using a firearm in relation to drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Harris is also known as Fifth Ward.

Harris was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III on Tuesday. Harris’ son, Markelvin Renard McHenry, 33, pleaded guilty to the same charges on Sep. 1, 2021, and was sentenced to 165 months in federal prison by Judge Schroeder. McHenry also goes by the nickname Black.

Harris and McHenry planned to sell methamphetamine and a short-barreled shotgun in Texarkana, according to court information. Harris showed his sawed-off shotgun during a methamphetamine transaction in October 2020. Harris was then arrested weeks later on different charges.

After Harris was arrested, he told his son to get his gun. Then, McHenry sold meth and the gun, and he got rid of the money from the gun, like Harris suggested for him to do, said the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Both Harris and McHenry have been convicted of multiple felonies, including burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and theft of a firearm. Because both men are felons, they are not allowed to own firearms or ammunition.

Harris and McHenry were indicted by a federal grand jury on April 22, 2021 for federal drug trafficking and firearms violations.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Texarkana, Texas Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok.