2 Texas fugitives added to Most Wanted List; rewards offered

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – DPS added two Texans to the 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, and they are giving cash awards of up to $7,500 each for information leading to either of their captures.

Tieon Lashad Legan

25-year-old Tieon Lashad Legan is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and a parole violation. 37-year-old Jaime Alanis is wanted for robbery and a parole violation. Both are considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to DPS, Legan is affiliated with the Bloods gang and has been wanted since May 2020 when he violated parole and left his Fort Worth residence.

In 2015, he was sentenced to seven years in prison after he was convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Legan is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 lbs. He has tattoos on his neck, shoulders, chest, abdomen, wrists and forearms.

The other person added to the most wanted list is Jaime Alanis, who DPS says is affiliated with the Tango Blast Houston gang. He has been wanted since July 2020 when he violated parole and left his Houston residence. He also has ties to the Rio Grande Valley.

Jaime Alanis

Alanis was convicted in Harris County of homicide/manslaughter and assault in 2013. He was given two concurrent 10-year sentences in prison.

Alanis is 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He has tattoos on his head, neck, chest, abdomen, both arms and legs.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. In 2020, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $20,000 in rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their photo.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

DPS said that all tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted.

For a full list of the Texas most wanted, visit the DPS webpage.