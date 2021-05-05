2 Texas fugitives added to Most Wanted Sex Offenders list

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety added two fugitives to their 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list. Cash rewards of up to $3,000 each are offered for information leading to their captures.

Photo courtesy of DPS

39-year-old Marcus Lee Torres is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and a parole violation. He has been wanted since January 2020 when he violated parole by not coming to a meeting with his parole officer and leaving his last known address in Amarillo, DPS said.

Back in 1998, Torres was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted in Nolan County on two counts of aggravated sexual assault for sexually assaulting two young boys, ages 7 and 9.

DPS describes Torres as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 175 lbs., with tattoos on his face, neck, left shoulder, back, chest, abdomen, arms, hands and legs.

52-year-old Henry Anthony Taylor is a “high-risk sex offender”, according to DPS, and is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Photo courtesy of DPS

Taylor has been wanted since April 2020, when he left his last known address in San Antonio. In 1993, he was convicted of rape in Indiana following an incident involving a 17-year-old girl.

DPS said that in 2012, Taylor was convicted of two counts of sexual assault after sexually assaulting a 54-year-old female. He was given two concurrent eight year sentences in prison.

Taylor is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs. He has tattoos on his chest and upper right arm, and scars on his right forearm, right knee and left leg.

On both Torres’ and Taylor’s wanted bulletins, DPS says they should be considered armed and dangerous. DPS advises people to not attempt to apprehend the fugitives.

Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture. Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Last year, Crime Stoppers paid $20,000 in rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

DPS said that all tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted. Tipsters will be provided a “tip number” instead of using a name.