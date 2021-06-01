2 who led Smith County officers on chase at speeds topping 100 mph before crashing, face criminal charges

ARP, Texas (KETK) — Two people who led law officers in the Arp area on a chase at speeds of more than 100 mph are in Smith County jail after they crashed into a tree and were arrested.

David Gene Vanausdal, 30, and Taylor Michelle Belcher, 27, both of Tyler, are charged with evading arrest, drug possession and other crimes, judicial records show.

Last Friday, Arp police were told that a man and woman, later identified as Vanausdal and Belcher, had stolen something from a business. When an officer pulled them over, they sped away as the officer approached the car.

“Arp Police Department engaged in a pursuit with the suspects reaching speeds over 100 mph,” said information from the department.

When the car crashed into a tree, Vanausdal jumped out and ran before being taken into custody.

Vanausdal had two felony warrants for his arrest on charges of possession of controlled substance and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He also was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, fraud use/possession identifying information, failing to identify as a fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond totals $587,750.

There also was a felony arrest warrant for Belcher for Belcher for possession of a controlled substance. She also was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, evading arrest and fraud. Her bonds total $69,000.

Arp police were assisted by Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and Troup Police Department.