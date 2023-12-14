MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly arrested two women in connection to the theft of 500 pounds of turquoise worth more than $2 million dollars.

Originally, Jennifer Kinabrew, Coy Boles, William Trussell were arrested after two different Henderson County homes were searched for the stolen turquoise.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Catherine Louise Hollis, 50 of Brownsboro, and Jamye Lynn Hawthorne, 44 of Athens, have also been arrested in connection to the theft.

Hollis was arrested on Wednesday and charged with theft of property greater than $300,000. She was booked into the Henderson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Hawthorne was arrested on Dec. 7 and released from the Henderson County Jail on Dec. 8 after posting a total $70,000 bond. She was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.