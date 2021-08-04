2 women given sentences for role in abduction, beating

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Two women who were among four people charged with abducting and beating a man in Lindale in 2020 have received their sentences.

Zoey Stevens, of Flint, McKaylah Fruge, of Tyler, Anthony Waymire, of Tyler, and Vernon Morris of Larue, were all charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated kidnapping/sexual abuse.

On Monday, Stevens pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 241st District Court and was sentenced to three years in state prison. She was given credit for time served. Her other charges were dropped as part of a plea bargain.

On Tuesday, Fruge also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 241st District Court and received eight years deferred adjudicated probation. She will not receive time in prison if she does not violate the terms of her probation. As part of her plea bargain, the other charges against her were dropped.

The cases against Morris and Waymire are still moving through the court system.

On Dec. 7, 2020, a man told Lindale police that he was abducted in the city by four people and then beaten. The victim said he knew the four people and that they used weapons when they took him by force, according to a news release.

“After arriving at that location, with the weapon still displayed, the individuals responsible proceeded to assault the victim,” Lindale police said in a news release.

During questioning, one of the suspects confirmed the victim’s story, police said.