$20,000 reward offered for info on Texas mother’s killer

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (KETK/AP) – Federal authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information on the killer of a Texas mother who was sitting outside a Maryland hotel. She was the mother of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman candidate.

57-year-old Michelle Cummings, of Houston, was killed early Tuesday morning outside the Graduate Hotel, where she was dropping her son off at the academy.

Cummings was the mother of Midshipman Candidate Leonard Cummings III, a plebe, or incoming freshman, and football prospect, according to the Naval Academy. Induction for the incoming class began Tuesday, kicking off basic midshipman training called Plebe Summer.

Investigators believe that it was a stray bullet that struck Cummings, who was sitting on the hotel’s patio. Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said that two were sitting in an SUV on a nearby street when shots rang out and Cummings was hit at least once.