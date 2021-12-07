21-year-old dead after crash with trailer

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, DPS officers responded to a fatal crash in Cass County on US 59 about 4 miles south of Linden.
According to a report from DPS, a 2018 International truck was towing a 2020 Hyundai trailer and stopped for a school bus on US 59 in the outside southbound lane. DPS said a 2006 Toyota Tundra was also traveling in the southbound lane behind the truck, and for an undetermined reason, the driver of the Toyota failed to control the vehicle’s speed and struck the towed vehicle.
The driver of the 2018 International truck was identified as Alton Marshall, 31, of Magnolia, AR. He was not injured.
The driver of the Toyota was identified as 21-year-old Brandon Prewitt of Texarkana, AR, and was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation, and no further information is available.
- Judge halts Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors nationwide
- Holiday tipping: Who should you give a little extra to during the holidays?
- CA parents who died hiking were trying to save child: Report
- Surgeon general warns of mental health challenges confronting youth
- Cookie-flavored wine coming soon from Oreo, Barefoot Wine