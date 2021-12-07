21-year-old dead after crash with trailer

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, DPS officers responded to a fatal crash in Cass County on US 59 about 4 miles south of Linden.

According to a report from DPS, a 2018 International truck was towing a 2020 Hyundai trailer and stopped for a school bus on US 59 in the outside southbound lane. DPS said a 2006 Toyota Tundra was also traveling in the southbound lane behind the truck, and for an undetermined reason, the driver of the Toyota failed to control the vehicle’s speed and struck the towed vehicle.

The driver of the 2018 International truck was identified as Alton Marshall, 31, of Magnolia, AR. He was not injured.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as 21-year-old Brandon Prewitt of Texarkana, AR, and was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further information is available.