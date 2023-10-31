TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was indicted on multiple charges related to a May shooting at the Liberty Arms apartment complex.

Marqus Gray, 21 of Tyler, was arrested in June after being named a suspect by authorities in the shooting where Gray and another man, identified as Kerick Johnson, allegedly exchanged gunfire before running off.

Authorities reviewed security footage which, according to his warrant, led to authorities identifying Gray and Johnson in the shooting.

Gray was indicted on Aug. 31 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and engaging in organized criminal activity. He has a court date set for Nov. 8.