21-year-old woman found shot dead in Camp County, Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers investigating

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old woman was found dead with numerous gunshot wounds on Saturday in Camp County. The Camp County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are currently investigating the shooting.

The woman was identified as 21-year-old Makayla Goodson.

According to Sheriff John Cortelyou, on Saturday around noon, the Camp County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man who found his girlfriend shot numerous times in a residence. Cortelyou said that it is believed that the shooting occurred late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Cortelyou added, there are persons of interest in the case, but no one has been formally charged.

The investigation is ongoing and the Camp County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call them at 903-856-665.