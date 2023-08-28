MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – A Mount Pleasant man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly holding a woman captive in July and fleeing the scene.

According to the Camp County Sheriff John Cortelyou, a deputy was dispatched to the Walker Creek Apartments on July 20 in reference to a woman being held captive.

Cortelyou said an investigator responded to the location and was told the suspect, identified as Javier Villarreal Amador, 22 of Mount Pleasant, had already fled the scene.

“The victim had several injuries where Amador had recently struck her with a pistol as well as old injuries from previous beatings,” Cortelyou said.

Amador was later arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping.