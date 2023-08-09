LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 22-year-old is dead after the Longview Police Department found him shot on Tuesday morning.
Around 11 a.m., Longview PD responded to reports of a shooting that took place in the 100 block of Houston Street. When police arrived, officials said they found that Keilan Jones, 22, had been shot during a “domestic disturbance”.
Authorities said that officers immediately began to perform CPR on Jones while waiting on EMS. Jones was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
According to police, the suspect has been identified but the case is still under investigation.
“If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.“Longview Police Department