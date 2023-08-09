LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 22-year-old is dead after the Longview Police Department found him shot on Tuesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., Longview PD responded to reports of a shooting that took place in the 100 block of Houston Street. When police arrived, officials said they found that Keilan Jones, 22, had been shot during a “domestic disturbance”.

Authorities said that officers immediately began to perform CPR on Jones while waiting on EMS. Jones was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the suspect has been identified but the case is still under investigation.