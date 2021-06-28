22-year-old Jacksonville man wanted for murder in connection to Friday night shooting in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection to a Friday night shooting in Tyler that left one person dead and two injured.

22-year-old Dycorrian Wayne Lofton of Jacksonville is wanted in connection to the case. He has an arrest warrant for murder with a $750,000 bond.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Photo from Tyler PD

Tyler police ask that anybody with any information on his whereabouts contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

The shooting happened Friday at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiri on Troup Highway. 46-year-old Tylsha Brown was shot twice while celebrating her 46th birthday and died from her wounds. 21-year-old Jaderick Willis from Jacksonville and 20-year-old Jalen Cavitt from Alabama were also shot, but they are in stable condition.

Tyler police said the shooting happened after 11:30 p.m. while the business was still open. There were large birthday parties, families and children still inside the business.

According to Andy Erbaugh with Tyler PD, chaos broke out when people began to fight in the parking lot.

“People were yelling ‘fight, fight fight,’” Erbaugh said. “People were running into New Orleans Daiquiri. Then the shooting started.”

At one point, several people were running through the parking lot and firing weapons. The shooters exchanged gun fire as they ran north and took cover behind cars.

Police said as many as five people shot weapons. On Monday, Erbaugh said that police believe there were multiple shooters but perhaps not as many as five.

In all, more than 50 shots were fired, Erbaugh said.

This case remains under investigation.