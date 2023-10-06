TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday for his role in the June 2021 shooting death of a Tyler 17-year-old.

Jason Edward Rhodes, 22 of Tyler, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, and officials at the time said the shooting happened outside a house on Omega Drive where Jesse McNeely was shot.

Rhodes was initially arrested in December 2022 for capital murder after being named a suspect by Tyler police and leading officers on a chase before he was caught. He was indicted for aggravated robbery on Sept. 9, 2021.

His two co-defendants were both indicted for capital murder. Andres Urrutia, 21 of Tyler, was sentenced to life in prison shortly after state’s attorneys filed their intentions to seek the death penalty, and Lorenzo Martinez, 23 of Tyler, has an upcoming hearing date set in October.