RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old woman was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Rusk County.

On June 5 around 12:30 p.m., a Rusk County deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged moving violation in the area of State Highway 322 near County Road 240a. Officials said that there were indicators of criminal activity happening with the two individuals in the vehicle and a probable cause search of the vehicle was completed.

According to the release, the search resulted in the seizure of “23 grams of Ecstasy, 2.8 ounces of marijuana and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.”

Officials 21-year-old Ikeshia Willis was arrested and charged with the following:

Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 >=4G<400G

Possession of Marijuana >2oz<4oz

Failure to ID fugitive false information

Rusk County theft of property warrant

Dallas County possession of marijuana

Her bonds add up to a total of $96,500.