LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a February 2021 murder in Longview.

Demetrius Armstrong, 23, of Longview was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday and charged with murder.

In February of 2021 around 12:31 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim who was critically injured. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The victim was identified as DeMarcus Else of Longview.