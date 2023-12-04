POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested for murder after Polk County deputies responded to a 911 call on Sunday morning and found a body in a private driveway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in around 8:56 a.m. and after arriving at the scene in the 2800 block of Duff Road, it was “quickly determined to be a murder.”

Officials identified the victim as 29-year-old Timothy Jacob Neal, of Livingston, and said there is no threat to the surrounding community where the incident occurred.

“Through the course of the investigation, suspects were located and transported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office,” officials said in a release. “Toby Wayne Ford, 24 of Livingston, was booked into the Polk County Jail on a charge of murder.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lieutenant Finegan at 936-327-6810.