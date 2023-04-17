LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to a 2022 murder case.

Back in October 2022, officials responded to a call in the area of the 1000 block of Baxley Lane in regards to an assault. When police arrived, officials said they found a victim that had been assaulted inside a residence in critical condition. The victim was taken to a local hospital where it was reported that they were being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The next day, the victim died from the injuries sustained from the assault and the investigation began for investigators to find the suspect involved in the assault.

On April 17, 2023, Longview detectives obtained and served a murder warrant to Preston Wade Graham, 24. Graham was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail.