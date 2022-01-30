LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — A 26-year-old man died Sunday after a shooting incident that occurred at the Down Under Club in Livingston.

According to a press release, the Polk County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call early Sunday morning concerning a shooting at the Down Under Club on Highway 59 South. After deputies and the Livingston Police Department arrived on the scene, they discovered that two people had been shot during an altercation and had been taken to the Livingston Hospital by personal vehicles.

26-year-old Jeric Smith was pronounced dead at the hospital, while 45-year-old Thomas Love was flown to a Houston Hospital. The suspect that allegedly shot the two was identified as 39-year-old Marcell Thomas Jr., who promptly turned himself in to the sheriff’s office.

Once investigators interviewed Thomas, he was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with murder. Officials said that the investigation is still ongoing and have advised that anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Polk County Sheriff’s office at 936-327-6810.