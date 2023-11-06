SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reportedly arrested two suspects after locating drugs and a firearm.

According to a release, a narcotics investigation led to authorities to conduct a search warrant on CR 2010 at a suspect’s residence and located 28 grams of methamphetamines and a firearm.

The suspects were identified as Deneisa Permenter, 50 and Mark Stone, 50 both from Center.

Permenter and Stone were arrested and booked into the Shelby County jail. Permenter has multiple bonds totaling $135,000 for charges including manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon. Stone is held on bonds totaling $60,000 for charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying a weapon.