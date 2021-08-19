2nd man arrested in Carthage weekend murder

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – A second man has been arrested for a shooting in Carthage over the weekend that left one man dead.

Jadarion Hill was found unresponsive after being shot on Tatum Street just after midnight Saturday morning. On Monday, 28-year-old Earington Lamuel Mumphrey was arrested and charged with murder.

Wednesday afternoon, Carthage police arrested a second suspect, Lonney Charles Williams, 57. He was taken into custody at the Panola County Courthouse. It’s unclear what he was doing at the courthouse when deputies arrested him.

There has still not been a motive released for the shooting or details about how it started.

