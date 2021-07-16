2nd suspect from Tyler Daiquiri shooting turns himself in

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A suspect from the Tyler Daiquiri shooting in late June has turned himself in, according to a release from Tyler police.

22-year-old Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a Jacksonville native, was taken into custody by US Marshals and is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Police have maintained since the night of the shooting that they believe there were multiple shooters. They say that more than 50 shots were fired in total.

21-year-old Jaderick Willis, also from Jacksonville, was wounded in the shooting but has also been charged with murder in the case.

The shooting was after 11:30 p.m. at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiri on Troup Highway. Tylsha Brown was shot twice while celebrating her 46th birthday and died from her wounds.

According to Andy Erbaugh with Tyler PD, chaos broke out when people began to fight in the parking lot.

“People were yelling ‘fight, fight fight,’” Erbaugh said. “People were running into New Orleans Daiquiri. Then the shooting started.”

At one point, several people were running through the parking lot and firing weapons. The shooters exchanged gun fire as they ran north and took cover behind cars.

It is unclear from the release if Tyler PD is investigating any other potential suspects in the shooting.