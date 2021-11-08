2nd Tyler man indicted for capital murder from May shooting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A second Tyler man has been indicted for capital murder stemming from a May shooting that left one dead.

27-year-old Dakevian Scroggins was indicted by a Smith County grand jury last month for the killing of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger. He was shot in front of a home on Crosby Street behind CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Scroggins was on the run for more than two months after the shooting and was placed on the Texas DPS 10 Most Wanted list.

He was arrested in late July after weeks on the run. Also charged for the murder is 23-year-old Zaccheus Dunn. He was taken into custody just two days after the shooting.

Under Texas law, both men could be facing the death penalty. A decision for either of them has yet to be announced by Smith County DA Jacob Putman.

Neither Dunn nor Scroggins has a set court date. They are both being held in the Smith County Jail.