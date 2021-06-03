2nd Tyler man wanted on capital murder charge from May shooting, considered “armed and dangerous”

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A second Tyler man is wanted on capital murder charges in connection to a May shooting, according to a release from Tyler police.

On May 13, 33-year-old Christopher Frank Eiglebiger was shot to death in a home on Crosby Street in a neighborhood behind CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

23-year-old Zaccheus Dunn was arrested for the shooting just two days later. Now police say they are looking for a second suspect.

27-year-old Dakevian Beniot Scroggins is on the run and Tyler PD say that he may still be in the East Texas area and should be considered “armed and dangerous.” He currently has warrants from other law enforcement agencies, including an active parole violation warrant issued by the Texas Boards of Pardons/Parole in Austin

Anyone with information on Scroggins’ whereabouts, or with additional information in this case, is encouraged to contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or CrimeStoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.