LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department has arrested a man and two juveniles in connection to a murder that took place in Longview back in April but are still searching for woman that was allegedly involved as well.

On Tuesday, police arrested 41-year-old Andrew Thomas and booked him into the Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 and detained two juveniles.

Authorities have obtained a murder warrant for Shalonda Johnson, 41, in connection to the same crime. Police identified Johnson as a “black female, 5’5” and 190 pounds.”