NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug trafficking investigation which led to the arrests of three Nacogdoches men for several charges.

According to a release from the NCSO, Michael Taundre Davis, 46, Joe Brownie Robinson III, 47, and Larry Dewayne Skinner, 38, are in custody.

Mugshots Courtesy of the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

The NCSO states that Davis faces a first-degree felony for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and a Class-B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. Davis was also arrested for an outstanding San Augustine County warrant for first-degree felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

NCSO went on to say in its release that Robinson and Skinner both face a single state-jail felony charge each for possession of a controlled substance.

According to officials, Davis was pulled over and placed under arrest by a deputy on patrol at the intersection of University Drive and Southeast Stallings Drive around 1:42 p.m. on Tuesday for the outstanding warrant. After the arrest, deputies searched the vehicle and found more than 7.3 ounces of methamphetamine in several individual packages, along with marijuana, THC oil, promethazine, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a large sum of cash on Davis’ person.

During the investigation, NCSO stated that information was developed that led deputies to obtain a search warrant for Davis’ residence in the 1300 block of Cleaver Street in Nacogdoches. Deputies founded Robinson and Skinner at the home when they arrived to serve the warrant.

Officials state that additional marijuana and methamphetamine were recovered at the residence, and Robinson and Skinner were taken into custody.

NCSO said that these three arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in Nacogdoches County, and additional charges are possible.