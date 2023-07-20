SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three individuals were arrested after investigators found dogs that were malnourished at a residence in Shelbyville.

On July 14, investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation on a residence that reportedly had dogs that were malnourished. Officials said investigators visited the residence and found the dogs in question.

Due to the conditions of the animals, authorities said the dogs were removed from the residence and placed in the care of another individual.

Leigh Ann Cartwright, X’Zavier Cartwright and Kayden Cartwright were arrested and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animal and booked into the Shelby County Jail. On July 15, all three individuals posted $1,000 bonds and were released.