HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three people were arrested on Monday in Henderson County after officials said a large amount of suspected meth was found during a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, stopped the car on FM 315, south of Chandler, where suspected meth was found during a search of the car.

Timothy Haley, 54 of Chandler, Alec Graham, 27 of North Richland and Lauren Carpenter, 34 of Chandler, were all arrested for first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver over 4 grams.

They were all booked into the Henderson County Jail.