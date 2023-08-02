PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Three people, including a mother and son, were arrested after a stabbing and subsequent standoff with Palestine Police on Tuesday.

Around 2:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of W. Debard Street. At the scene, officers found a 21-year-old man with a stab wound to the upper left chest area. As of this writing, the victim is reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Officials said a witness at the scene told officers the victim had been stabbed by 31-year-old Brandon Sambrano during an altercation, before Brandon reportedly left the area in a pickup truck driven by 32-year-old Paul Estrada.

Officers then went to Brandon’s address on N. Howard Street, which was known to them based on “previous contacts involving him.” At the home, officers reportedly saw the vehicle as described by the witness, and noted that the hood was still warm to the touch.

At the house, officers spoke to 58-year-old Rosario Sambrano Torres, who was identified as Brandon’s mother.

“Rosario told them to wait while she checked to see if he was home, and she walked into the house. Rosario then returned, locked the door, and told officers that Sambrano was not home,” police said. “After this interaction, no one inside the house would return to the door.”

PPD Detectives drafted an arrest warrant for Brandon for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a search warrant for his home at 1305 Howard St. The warrants were signed by Judge Pam Foster in Anderson County.

After a short standoff, which involved officers calling out to people in the home through loudspeaker and telling them to come outside, Brandon and Rosario exited the front door and Brandon surrendered. When Rosario was asked who else was inside the house, she allegedly said there was nobody.

PPD’s ERT entered the house and reportedly found two other men hiding in locked rooms, one of whom was identified as Paul Estrada, who had a felony warrant issued out of Anderson County for violation of a protective order twice within one month.

Brandon, Rosario and Estrada were taken to the Anderson County Jail. Brandon and Estrada were booked for their respective warrants, while Rosario was booked for making a false statement to a peace officer and hindering apprehension/prosecution of a known felon.